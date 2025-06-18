1,946 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DVY stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

