29,683 Shares in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,869,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 659.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,380,000 after acquiring an additional 747,196 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,128,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 318,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 286,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vontier Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

