3,209 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

