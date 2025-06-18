4,188 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,746,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of JHML stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $954.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.99.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

