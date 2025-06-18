5,316 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

FQAL stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

