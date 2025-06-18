6,344 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

