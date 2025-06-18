787 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 765,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 126,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.37. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $90.86.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

