ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 720 ($9.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ACG Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 830 ($11.14) price target for the company.
ACG Acquisition Stock Up 1.5%
About ACG Acquisition
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.
