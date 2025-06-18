Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 74,903 shares traded.

Active Energy Group Stock Down 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £413,212.94, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

