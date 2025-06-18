AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.94. AddLife AB has a 52-week low of C$7.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.94.

AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

