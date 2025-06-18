Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 219.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.