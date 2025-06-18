Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Adecco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AHEXY

Adecco Trading Down 0.5%

AHEXY opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Adecco has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Adecco had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecco will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Adecco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Adecco

(Get Free Report

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.