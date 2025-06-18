Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 9.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $127.13 and last traded at $127.68. 34,991,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 41,419,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.16.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $436,746,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.