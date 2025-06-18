Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $3.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMDGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $0.39 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affimed stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMDFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Affimed at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.18 on Friday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

