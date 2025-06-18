Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $3.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $0.39 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Affimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Affimed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affimed Trading Down 34.9%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affimed stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Affimed at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.18 on Friday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.