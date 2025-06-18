Airline Stocks To Consider – June 15th

RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Zscaler, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transport services. Their market performance is influenced by factors such as passenger demand, fuel prices, labor costs, route networks, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. 11,752,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $146.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 72,552,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,901,119. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 10,125,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.95. 2,065,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,527. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.77.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,931,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

