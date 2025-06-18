Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,692.0 days.
Aixtron Stock Performance
Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.
Aixtron Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aixtron
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.