Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lessened by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

