Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.62.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle
Albemarle Stock Down 1.9%
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.57%.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 17.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 25.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 455.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.