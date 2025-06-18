Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Aldebaran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
About Aldebaran Resources
