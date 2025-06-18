Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Aldebaran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

About Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

