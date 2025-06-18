Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.25.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a one year low of $141.74 and a one year high of $263.24.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.