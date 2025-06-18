Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 877,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,044,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Specifically, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $296,028.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,184.50. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,823,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,838,737. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $621,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,768. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,302,000 after buying an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 2,896,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,087,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1,415.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,875,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare



Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

