Alison Hill Buys 4,302 Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Hill purchased 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £5,119.38 ($6,872.57).

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 119 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.65. The company has a market capitalization of £105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.80. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.62).

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

