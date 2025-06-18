Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $26.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

