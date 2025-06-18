Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $26.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Report on Allegro MicroSystems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $33.26.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.