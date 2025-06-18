Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.65, but opened at $29.90. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 192,845 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

