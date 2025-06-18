Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5%

Alphabet stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

