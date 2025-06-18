Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded at Lake Street Capital

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $251,587.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 748,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,522.26. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $2,296,745.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,463,896 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,476.64. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,172 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 23.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 265,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 95.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 446,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,772 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.