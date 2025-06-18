alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in May

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

alstria office REIT stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

