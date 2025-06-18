alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in May

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
alstria office REIT Stock Performance
alstria office REIT stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.75.
alstria office REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than alstria office REIT
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.