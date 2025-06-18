AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Veritas raised shares of AltaGas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

AltaGas Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$3,605,480.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total value of C$583,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 122,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ALA stock opened at C$38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$29.67 and a 52-week high of C$40.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.44.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 68.98%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

