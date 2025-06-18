AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Veritas raised shares of AltaGas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
ALA stock opened at C$38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$29.67 and a 52-week high of C$40.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 68.98%.
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
