Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $11.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 91.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,856,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,952,000 after acquiring an additional 539,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,320 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

