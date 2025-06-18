AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AMERISAFE worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.42.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.90%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

