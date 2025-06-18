Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $41,301.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,934.50. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 26,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $329,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,325. This represents a 22.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,411 shares of company stock worth $730,902 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

