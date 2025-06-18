Analysts Set Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Target Price at $7.42

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

NYSE BHC opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 0.28. Bausch Health Cos has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

In other news, Director John Paulson acquired 3,564,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,170,510.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,791,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,782,709.88. This represents a 12.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,352,667 shares of company stock worth $35,870,767. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

