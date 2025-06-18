Analysts Set Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Target Price at $28.50

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter worth $21,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,503 shares in the last quarter.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

