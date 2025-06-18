Analysts Set Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target at $4.57

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Several research analysts have commented on ERAS shares. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price objective on Erasca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Erasca has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

