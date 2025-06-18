Analysts Set Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target at $4.57

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.57.
Several research analysts have commented on ERAS shares. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price objective on Erasca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Erasca
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca
Erasca Price Performance
NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Erasca has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.09.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Erasca
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.