Analysts Set Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Target Price at $98.20

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.20.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $67.33 on Friday. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Griffon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Griffon by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 23,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Griffon by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

