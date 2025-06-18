Analysts Set LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) PT at $11.00

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeMD

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,495,740.87. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stefan Galluppi sold 85,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,052,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,958.62. The trade was a 51.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,422. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.8%

LifeMD stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.21 million, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.42. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

