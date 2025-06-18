Analysts Set M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Target Price at $162.50

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.65. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.