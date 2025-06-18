Analysts Set Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Price Target at $67.00

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut Rogers Communication from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Rogers Communication during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Communication has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communication will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.3611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

