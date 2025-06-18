Analyzing Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) & Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) and Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesco and Jeronimo Martins SGPS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tesco alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $89.07 billion 0.41 $2.07 billion N/A N/A Jeronimo Martins SGPS $36.22 billion 0.42 $648.18 million $2.15 22.70

Analyst Recommendations

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Jeronimo Martins SGPS.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tesco and Jeronimo Martins SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 1 2 2 3.20 Jeronimo Martins SGPS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Jeronimo Martins SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Jeronimo Martins SGPS pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Jeronimo Martins SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Jeronimo Martins SGPS 1.87% 20.41% 4.33%

Volatility & Risk

Tesco has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tesco beats Jeronimo Martins SGPS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities. In addition, it provides banking and insurance and mobile operating services. Further, the company operates a network of one stop convenience stores; and offers data science, technology, software, and consultancy services. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal, and under the Bodega del Canasto name in Colombia. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; para-pharmacies and petrol stations under Bem-Estar brand; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates coffee shops and kiosks under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; rental of air transport equipment; and provision of business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel Dos Santos, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.