Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,989.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

ANDHF opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

