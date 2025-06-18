Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,989.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.