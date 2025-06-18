Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citizens Jmp

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $15.21 on Monday. Angi has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $729.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Angi had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

