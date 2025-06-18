Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 5.7%

ANGPY stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.0003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

