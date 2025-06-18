Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 4.28%.
Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3531 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Anhui Conch Cement’s payout ratio is 31.53%.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
