ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $300.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.12. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $203.20 and a 1-year high of $349.44.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $3.7331 dividend. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.