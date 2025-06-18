Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APEMY opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. Aperam has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 50.72%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

