Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,862,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

