Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Up 15.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock to $50.00. Northland Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.85. 1,043,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,419,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 23,837 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $454,333.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,728.52. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,627.80. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,263 shares of company stock worth $726,570 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,666,000 after purchasing an additional 350,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 976,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 631,128 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,331,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 55.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

