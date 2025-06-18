Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Stock

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 0.7%
DUOT opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.03. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 331.38% and a negative net margin of 90.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
