Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Asos Pls Stock Performance

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Asos Pls has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.89.

Get Asos Pls alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Asos Pls to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Asos Pls from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Asos Pls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asos Pls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asos Pls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.