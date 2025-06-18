Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.43 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. The trade was a 69.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,413 shares of company stock worth $198,508,074 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,424.96 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,404.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,346.29.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.